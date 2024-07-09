Bangladesh

Railway recruitment exam to be cancelled if evidence of question leak found: PSC

BSS
Dhaka

The recruitment examination for the railway engineer post will be cancelled if evidence of question paper leak is found, said Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Sohorab Hossain.

Speaking at a press conference at PSC office Tuesday, he said a committee has already been formed to investigate the allegations of question paper leaks, which will submit a report within 15 days.

PSC will take steps, including cancellation of the recruitment examination for the railway engineer post, based on the committee’s recommendations, he said after meeting with a group of job seekers.

The job seekers formed a human chain and held a protest rally in front of the PSC building at Agargaon, demanding the cancellation of the recruitment exam for 10th-grade railway posts under the PSC.

The recruitment exam for 516 sub-assistant engineer posts in 11 categories of the 10th grade of the railway under the PSC was held last Friday.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh