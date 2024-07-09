Railway recruitment exam to be cancelled if evidence of question leak found: PSC
The recruitment examination for the railway engineer post will be cancelled if evidence of question paper leak is found, said Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Sohorab Hossain.
Speaking at a press conference at PSC office Tuesday, he said a committee has already been formed to investigate the allegations of question paper leaks, which will submit a report within 15 days.
PSC will take steps, including cancellation of the recruitment examination for the railway engineer post, based on the committee’s recommendations, he said after meeting with a group of job seekers.
The job seekers formed a human chain and held a protest rally in front of the PSC building at Agargaon, demanding the cancellation of the recruitment exam for 10th-grade railway posts under the PSC.
The recruitment exam for 516 sub-assistant engineer posts in 11 categories of the 10th grade of the railway under the PSC was held last Friday.