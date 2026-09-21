Protesters demand punishment of MP Gazi Nazrul over second wife’s death

A protest rally and demonstration were held in Shyamnagar over the death of Mariam Khatun, the second wife of Gazi Nazrul Islam, MP for Satkhira-4. The protesters demanded a proper investigation into her death and punishment for the lawmaker.

The programme was organised under the banner of Sachetan Nagarik Samaj at the bus stand intersection in Shyamnagar upazila headquarters at around 11:30am today, Monday.

More than 100 people took part in the demonstration. They carried banners and placards and chanted various slogans against Gazi Nazrul Islam. At one point, they expressed their anger by making an effigy of the MP with straw and cloth.