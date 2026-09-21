MP Gazi Nazrul, 2 others arrested over alleged torture and abetment of second wife’s suicide

A case has been filed against Gazi Nazrul Islam, member of parliament (MP) for Satkhira-4, and two others on charges of abetting suicide following the recovery of the hanging body of his second wife, Mariam Khatun, from a flat at the NAM Bhaban in the capital.

Mariam’s father, Masum Billah, filed the case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station late on Sunday night. Gazi Nazrul Islam, his first wife Maksuda Begum and Nazrul’s brother-in-law Obaidul Rahman have been named as accused in the case.

Police said Gazi Nazrul Islam, Maksuda Begum and Obaidul Rahman were arrested in connection with the case filed over the recovery of Mariam’s hanging body on Sunday. Tejgaon Division Police Commissioner Md Ibne Mizan confirmed the arrests on Monday morning.

Mariam Khatun’s (19) hanging body was recovered from a flat in Building no. 5 of the NAM Bhaban on Sunday evening. The flat belongs to Gazi Nazrul. He lived there with his first and second wives.