Body of MP Gazi Nazrul’s second wife recovered from flat in NAM Bhaban
The body of Mst Mariam Khatun, 19, the second wife of Gazi Nazrul Islam, member of parliament for Satkhira-4, was recovered from a flat at the NAM Bhaban in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.
Police said her body was found hanging this evening, Sunday.
The body was found in Flat No. 203 on the third floor of Building 5, said Ibn Mizan, deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
He told Prothom Alo that the body was found hanging and that members of the CID forensic team had been called to the scene.
Gazi Nazrul Islam was elected to parliament for a third time from the Satkhira-4 constituency in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, with the nomination of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
Recently, a video showing him in a private moment went viral on social media, in which he was seen with a young woman. Later, Gazi Nazrul Islam said the woman was his second wife, Mariam Khatun.
Following the incident, Jamaat-e-Islami expelled Gazi Nazrul Islam from the party on 22 July. The party also sent letters to the Speaker, the Election Commission and other relevant authorities seeking action against him.