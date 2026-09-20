Body of MP Gazi Nazrul’s second wife recovered from flat in NAM Bhaban

The body of Mst Mariam Khatun, 19, the second wife of Gazi Nazrul Islam, member of parliament for Satkhira-4, was recovered from a flat at the NAM Bhaban in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

Police said her body was found hanging this evening, Sunday.

The body was found in Flat No. 203 on the third floor of Building 5, said Ibn Mizan, deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.