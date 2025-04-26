Dhaka metro rail services resume 2 hours after disruption
Metro rail services in Dhaka resumed on Saturday evening, two hours after a disruption caused by an electrical fault, leading to significant inconvenience for hundreds of passengers.
Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the interruption occurred at around 5:10 pm due to an issue in the power supply system. Services resumed at 6:55 pm, after urgent repair efforts.
The disruption happened when a train came to an abrupt halt upon reaching Shahbagh Station, while another train stopped at Agargaon Station, leaving numerous commuters stranded inside the trains and at various platforms.
An official from Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) earlier said, “At present, metro rail services are temporarily suspended. The fault occurred in the power supply system between Shewrapara and Shahbagh. Our teams are working urgently to resolve the issue. Work is going on, and services will resume as soon as the problem is rectified.”
This is not the first time Dhaka’s metro service has faced such difficulties. On 25 May last year, operations were similarly disrupted due to a technical fault, which took about an hour to fix.