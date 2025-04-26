Dhaka metro rail services resume 2 hours after disruption

Metro rail services in Dhaka resumed on Saturday evening, two hours after a disruption caused by an electrical fault, leading to significant inconvenience for hundreds of passengers.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the interruption occurred at around 5:10 pm due to an issue in the power supply system. Services resumed at 6:55 pm, after urgent repair efforts.

The disruption happened when a train came to an abrupt halt upon reaching Shahbagh Station, while another train stopped at Agargaon Station, leaving numerous commuters stranded inside the trains and at various platforms.