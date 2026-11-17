The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained a member of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) from a border area in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet.

He was detained inside Bangladesh at around 12:30pm on Tuesday in the Bichhanakandi border area.

The identity and rank of the detained person could not be known immediately known. The BGB said it was trying to establish his full identity.

According to sources at the BGB's Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), a patrol team was on duty in the Bichhanakandi border area when it spotted the BSF member, carrying a firearm, about 200 yards inside Bangladesh territory. The team then detained him.