ICT indictment hearings in 2 enforced disappearance cases on 3, 7 December

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today set December 3 and 7 for holding hearings respectively in two cases filed over enforced disappearances and torture at the Taskforce for Interrogation (TFI) Cell and the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC) during the tenure of the past Awami League government.

The two-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order, following the plea of the prosecution.

Of the two cases, 3 December has been set to hold the hearing on charge framing in the case lodged over enforced disappearances and torture at the TFI Cell, while the indictment hearing in the case regarding crimes at JIC will be held on 7 December.

The court also appointed senior advocate ZI Khan Panna to defend ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in both cases.

The court came up with the orders in the presence of 13 of the total 30 accused in both cases. The 13 accused are officials of the Bangladesh Army.