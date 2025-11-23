ICT indictment hearings in 2 enforced disappearance cases on 3, 7 December
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today set December 3 and 7 for holding hearings respectively in two cases filed over enforced disappearances and torture at the Taskforce for Interrogation (TFI) Cell and the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC) during the tenure of the past Awami League government.
The two-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order, following the plea of the prosecution.
Of the two cases, 3 December has been set to hold the hearing on charge framing in the case lodged over enforced disappearances and torture at the TFI Cell, while the indictment hearing in the case regarding crimes at JIC will be held on 7 December.
The court also appointed senior advocate ZI Khan Panna to defend ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in both cases.
The court came up with the orders in the presence of 13 of the total 30 accused in both cases. The 13 accused are officials of the Bangladesh Army.
The accused, who were produced before the court for today's hearings, are: Md Jahangir Alam, Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar, Md Qamrul Hasan, Md Mahabub Alam, KM Azad, Abdullah Al Momen, Md Moshiur Rahman Jewel, Saiful Islam Suman, Md Sarwar Bin Qashem, Anwar Latif Khan, Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain, Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddiqui and Ahmed Tanvir Mazhar Siddiqui.
On 22 October, ICT-1 sent the 13 accused, along with two others - Mohammads Redwanul Islam and Rafat Bin Alam, who are charged in a separate case of crimes against humanity case-to jail.
The three-member tribunal, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, also ordered the publication of notices in one English and one Bengali newspaper directing the fugitive accused in the three cases to appear before the court.
Earlier, on 8 October, the ICT-1 took cognisance of charges against 30 accused, including the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in two cases related to enforced disappearances and torture.
In one case, the prosecution brought five charges against 13 people, including Sheikh Hasina and her former security and defence adviser, Tarique Ahmed Siddique, over crimes committed at the JIC.
The other accused are: Md Akbar Hossain, Md Saiful Abedin, Md Saiful Alam, Md Tabrej Shams Chowdhury, Hamidul Haque, Mohammad Touhidul Islam, Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain, Kabir Ahmed, Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddiqui, Ahmed Tanvir Mazhar Siddiqui and Mokhchurul Haque.
Another five charges were brought against 17 people, including Sheikh Hasina and Tarique Ahmed Siddique, over crimes committed at the TFI Cell.
The remaining accused in that case are: former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, M Khurshid Hossain, Barrister Md Harun Ur Rashid, Anwar Latif Khan, Md Jahangir Alam, Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar, KM Azad, Md Qamrul Hasan, Md Mahabub Alam, Abdullah Al Momen, Md Sarwar Bin Qashem, Md Khairul Islam, Md Moshiur Rahman Jewel and Saiful Islam Suman.