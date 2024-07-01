PM Hasina asks all to implement new budget accurately, with transparency: Cabinet secretary
Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain on Monday said after passing the national budget for fiscal 2024-25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed all concerned to implement it accurately and transparently.
“The prime minister gave the directives through the ministers and secretaries present at the cabinet meeting held at her office today,” he told a press conference at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka in the afternoon.
The cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the morning with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The budget for the fiscal 2024-25 was passed in the National Parliament on Sunday.
Speaking at the press conference, Mahbub Hossain said today the premier gave a special instruction to all concerned asking them to pay attention to the implementation of the budget very carefully.
He said the cabinet approved a proposal to form ‘Padma Bridge Operation and Maintenance Company PLC’ and decided to form a separate company for the management and operation of the Padma Bridge, which will be a 100 per cent government-owned one.
“Through this, the management work of Padma Bridge including toll collection will be conducted,” he added.
The cabinet secretary said this company is being formed in line with the Companies Act and there will be a 14-member board.
“The board will fix the manpower structure,” he said, adding that the board will have representatives from various entities including the Bridges Division and Finance Division.
Currently, Korea Expressway and China’s Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC) are doing the maintenance work and toll collection of the bridges as the firms were appointed for five years, Mahbub Hossain said.
Replying to a question about when the maintenance and operation of the Padma Bridge would come under the company, he said this company will start working after the completion of the agreement with the two firms.
He said the cabinet also approved the draft of the Institutes of Frontier Technology (IFT) Act, 2024 in today’s meeting. The institute will be set up in Madaripur.
Besides, the draft of Export Policy-2024-27 was approved with some observations in the cabinet meeting.
Responding to another query, Mahbub Hossain said there is no reluctance in taking action against those involved in corruption.
“There are some mischievous officials and employees who want to do corruption. However, all officers and employees are cooperating (with the agency concerned) in taking measures against corruption,” he said.