PM Hasina asks all to implement new budget accurately, with transparency: Cabinet secretary

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain on Monday said after passing the national budget for fiscal 2024-25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed all concerned to implement it accurately and transparently.

“The prime minister gave the directives through the ministers and secretaries present at the cabinet meeting held at her office today,” he told a press conference at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka in the afternoon.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the morning with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The budget for the fiscal 2024-25 was passed in the National Parliament on Sunday.