No pressure on media from govt: Info adviser

Information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam has said the media should do objective reporting utilising current freedom as there is no pressure on them from the government.

He made the statement while exchanging views with newspaper editors at the ministry on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Stressing uninterrupted flow of information, the adviser said, “In absence of widespread circulation of right information, people are frequently being misled by rumours and disinformation. It is the media that has to take the lead in containing rumours and disinformation.”