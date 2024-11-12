No pressure on media from govt: Info adviser
Information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam has said the media should do objective reporting utilising current freedom as there is no pressure on them from the government.
He made the statement while exchanging views with newspaper editors at the ministry on Tuesday, according to a press release.
Stressing uninterrupted flow of information, the adviser said, “In absence of widespread circulation of right information, people are frequently being misled by rumours and disinformation. It is the media that has to take the lead in containing rumours and disinformation.”
Nahid Islam noted the media's role in the anit-discrimination movement and urged them to report on sacrifices of the movement martyrs and injured to keep them relevant.
He recalled the restrictions and fear that the media had experienced under the previous fascist regime and urged the media personnel to report now about the fascist government’s misdeeds, including incidents of enforced disappearance and corruption.
The adviser welcomed constructive criticism, saying, “The current interim government believes in press freedom and expects an effective role from the media in spreading right information among the people.”
Regarding the initiative on media reforms, he said, “The government has already formed a commission to reform the media, and it will be done as per the commission’s report.”
On the occasion, the editors endorsed that there is no interference in the media from the government now, and it is a blessing for independent journalism. The media has an active role in establishing good governance in the country. The fascism would not have emerged had the media played its right role.
It was demanded in the meeting that a separate policy be formulated for the English newspapers.
Naya Diganta editor Alamgir Mohiuddin, Manabzamin editor-in-chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Kaler Kantho editor Hasan Hafiz, Financial Express editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Inqilab editor AMM Bahauddin, Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif, Daily Star Bangla editor Golam Mortuza, and editors of some other newspapers and their representatives were present.