Bangladesh, Türkiye eye strategic partnership, trade expansion

Bangladesh and Türkiye on Friday agreed to deepen strategic cooperation, expand trade and investment ties and explore a free trade arrangement as the two countries seek to elevate their longstanding bilateral relationship to a new strategic level.

The commitments were made during a bilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a city hotel.

“We emphasised that the visit comes at a significant moment of Bangladesh- Türkiye relations and demonstrates the shared commitment of both countries to deepening cooperation and elevating the bilateral partnership to new heights at a strategic level,” Rahman said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart here today.

Welcoming the visiting Turkish foreign minister, Khalilur Rahman said the discussions were held in a spirit of friendship, mutual respect and understanding, reflecting the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Referring to the government’s foreign policy priorities, Khalilur Rahman said the administration led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman remains committed to safeguarding Bangladesh’s sovereignty, national interests and the welfare of its people while pursuing constructive relations with friendly nations.