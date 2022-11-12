Construction of transmission lines getting delayed

The businessmen have been saying about not being able to open a letters of credit (LC) for imports due to the dollar crisis for a long time. Now, the power division itself is saying that the banks are not opening any LCs even for them due to the ongoing crisis.

As a result, they are not being able to import the necessary machinery for the construction of the transmission line connecting the Rooppur power plant with the national grid.

Therefore, the construction of the transmission lines is yet to be started. In such a situation, the power division now has approached the finance ministry to make an arrangement for opening the LCs.

The power division said that the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB) has approached several banks over the last two months. However, none of the banks agreed to open LC of Tk 52.40 billion.