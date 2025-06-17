Bangladesh embassy in Tehran at risk, everyone to be shifted soon

Despite the Israeli onslaught of Iran since Friday, the Bangladeshi citizens in the West Asian country are relatively safer. However, the Bangladesh embassy building in Tehran is at risk as it is situated within a kilometre of at least two of the Iran government’s sensitive installations, including the Research Institute for Nuclear Medicine at Tehran University.

The nuclear medicine facility has already become a target of Israeli attack.

This was said in a report the Bangladesh embassy sent to the foreign ministry on Monday morning, wishing not to be named, an official of the ministry confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon.