US greets Bangladesh on Independence Day
The United States has congratulated Bangladesh on its Independence Day saying Washington supports Bangladesh in its journey toward a bright and democratic future.
“As Bangladesh marks this special occasion, I extend my warm regards to its people and reaffirm the United States, commitment to working together to make both our nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement.
On behalf of the United States of America, Rubio congratulated the people of Bangladesh as they celebrate their Independence Day on 26 March.
He said that this celebration comes at a pivotal point in Bangladesh’s history, as the Interim Government prepares the nation for elections that will allow the people of Bangladesh to choose the path forward for their nation.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership promoting economic development and regional security in the Indo-Pacific,” said the Secretary of State.