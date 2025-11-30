Expatriate postal ballot registration reaches 92,918
A total of 92,918 expatriate Bangladeshis have so far registered for the country’s first-ever postal voting system, enabling those living abroad to cast their ballots in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum.
According to updated figures released on the election commission (EC) website, 92,918 expatriate voters had completed registration through the “Postal Vote BD” app as of 12:15pm today, Sunday. Of them, 78,014 are male voters and 14,904 are female voters.
Country-wise registration showed that 17,637 voters in the United States, while 9,319 in South Korea, 8,364 in Canada, 7,273 in Australia, 6,939 in Singapore, 6,743 in Japan, 5,754 in the United Kingdom, 4,696 in South Africa and 4,023 in Italy.
Meanwhile, registration of expatriate Bangladeshi voters in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Malaysia through the app will resume on Monday.
Talking to news agency BSS, director (public relations) and information officer of the EC secretariat, Md Ruhul Amin Mallik on Sunday said that all necessary preparations to resume registration have been completed.
“We hope registration will resume from Monday in seven countries including Saudi Arabia,” he added.
He also said expatriates must provide accurate mailing addresses to receive postal ballots abroad. “If necessary, they are specially advised to use the address of a friend or relative or that of a well-known nearest institution/building.”
Earlier on Thursday, the EC secretariat senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed and Brigadier General (retd) Salim Ahmad Khan, team leader of the OCV and SDI Project, told newspersons that expatriate voters in seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, were unable to input their addresses correctly.
To ensure delivery of ballot papers, the address must be written in English and must include the full postal code, they said, adding that many registrants were providing incorrect or incomplete information in mandatory fields, leading to temporary suspension of registration.
They also said efforts were underway to reactivate the app.
Meanwhile, the EC has made the registration process through the app open to expatriate voters in all countries.
According to the Commission, from 12:01 am Bangladesh time on 27 November until 11:59 pm on 18 December, expatriate Bangladeshis living anywhere in the world will be able to register through the “Postal Vote BD” app.
Akhtar Ahmed said that expatriates can register anytime from anywhere in the world until 18 December. He described the arrangement enabling overseas Bangladeshis to vote as a significant milestone in the country’s history.
In addition, an in-country postal voting (ICPV) system has been introduced for government officials engaged in election duties, voters in legal custody and government employees staying outside their constituencies, benefiting nearly 10 lakh voters.
On 18 November, the Chief Election Commissioner launched the “Postal Vote BD” app and announced the registration schedule for voters in 148 designated countries for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election.
To vote by postal ballot, expatriate voters must use a mobile number from the country where they will cast their vote.
For registration, users must first download and install the “Postal Vote BD” app from Google Play Store or App Store.
By selecting Bangla or English, they can view the required documents and instructions for registration. Providing accurate address details is essential to ensure receipt of ballot papers abroad.