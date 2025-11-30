Expatriate postal ballot registration reaches 92,918

A total of 92,918 expatriate Bangladeshis have so far registered for the country’s first-ever postal voting system, enabling those living abroad to cast their ballots in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum.

According to updated figures released on the election commission (EC) website, 92,918 expatriate voters had completed registration through the “Postal Vote BD” app as of 12:15pm today, Sunday. Of them, 78,014 are male voters and 14,904 are female voters.

Country-wise registration showed that 17,637 voters in the United States, while 9,319 in South Korea, 8,364 in Canada, 7,273 in Australia, 6,939 in Singapore, 6,743 in Japan, 5,754 in the United Kingdom, 4,696 in South Africa and 4,023 in Italy.