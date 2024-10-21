54 Bangladeshis to arrive from war-torn Lebanon Monday evening

The first batch of 54 Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from Lebanon is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Monday evening by a commercial flight.

The group, comprising 26 men, 20 women, six children, and two infants, will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6:00pm today following a transit stop in Jeddah, a foreign ministry confirmed this to BSS.

They departed from Beirut at 10:50 pm (local time) on Sunday and reached Jeddah at 8:20 am on Monday morning. The flight is expected to leave Jeddah at 1:20pm (local time) for Dhaka.

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain earlier informed the media that the government has initiated the repatriation of documented Bangladeshi nationals from Lebanon.