Admin couldn't take risks due to all-party unity over stone looting: Rizwana

Water resources and environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Sunday said the local administration in Sylhet could not take risks in the face of 'unity among all parties' over stone looting from Sada Pathor.

"The local administration was complicit or remained silent over the looting of stones in the Sada Pathor tourist spot in Sylhet. Perhaps they could not take risks due to local all-party unity there. However, we will investigate the involvement of the administration in this matter," she said.

The adviser said this while talking to journalists at her water resources ministry office in the Bangladesh Secretariat here this afternoon.

"In the last 10 to 20 years, you may check whether any minister or state minister visited the field to protect the environment and tourist spots. We, two advisers, went there to protect the environment but faced obstacles," added Rizwana.