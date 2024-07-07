Anti-quota protesters to hold Bangla Blockade today
Students and job seekers who have been campaigning for withdrawal of quota system in government jobs are set to hold a nationwide ‘Bangla Blockade’ today, with boycott of classes on campuses and obstruction of vehicular movement on roads.
The protesters announced the programme on Saturday, following a nearly one-hour demonstration at Shahbagh in the capital in the afternoon. They vowed not to return classes until their demand of quota cancellation is met.
Before lifting the blockade on Saturday, coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, Nahid Islam, said the students will not only block the Shahbagh intersection tomorrow, but will also lay siege to all intersections in the city including Science Lab, Chankharpul, Nilkhet and Motijheel. Besides, students of the universities outside the capital will block the highways of their areas to press home their demands.
Nahid Islam alleged that the government has acted irresponsibly by pitting the students and the judiciary against each other. The executive branch cannot shun its responsibility for this situation.
The government had canceled the quota system in government recruitments in 2018. However, the High Court on 5 June declared the cancellation of the freedom fighter quota as illegal, essentially reinstating the quota system.
The job aspirants have been protesting since then demanding the reinstatement of the circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota. They on 10 June gave an ultimatum to the government till 30 June to reinstate the circular of 2018.
As their demands remained unfulfilled, the students intensified their movement under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ from 1 July.