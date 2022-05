The private Hajj agencies will be able to announce their own special packages but it won't be lower than the minimum general package announced by HAAB.

This year, a total of 57,856 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj from Bangladesh and of them 53,585 will travel under private management.

The minimum cost under government management has been fixed at Tk 4,62,150 this year which is over Tk 100,000 more than 2020.