Dhaka records 49mm rain in 9 hours, what triggered the sudden downpour

The weather situation has completely reversed within a single day. Rain lashed various parts of the country, including Dhaka on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department recorded 49 mm of rainfall in Dhaka over the last nine hours alone.

Yet, just yesterday a heatwave swept across 12 districts in the country. While there was no official heatwave in Dhaka yesterday, the heat was intense. The Meteorological Department had indeed forecast light rain in several areas including Dhaka yesterday but it had not indicated that there would be this much rainfall.