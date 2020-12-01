Haji Salim’s wife passes away

Gulshan Ara Salim, wife of the Dhaka-7 member of parliament Haji Salim, breathed her last at 11:45pm Sunday night at LabAid Hospital in Dhaka. She was 50.

She left behind her husband and three sons.

Gulshan Ara had long been suffering from various ailments of the heart, kidneys and other complications including diabetes. She had been a commissioner of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.

She was a founding director of the Haji Salim University College, governing body chairman of Agrani School and College and was also involved in several education and cultural organisations.