Hajj flight to kick off on 5 June

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate all hajj flights this year using its own airbus and the first flight will take off from Bangladesh on 5 June.

All flights will be dedicated ones.

Biman came up with this disclosure on Wednesday afternoon in a view exchange meeting at Bangladesh Airlines Training Center at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

They said they will carry a total of 29,000 hajjis, including 4,564 under government arrangement.

Biman managing director (MD) Abu Saleh Mustafa Kamal said they usually get two to three months to arrange hajj flights. But this year they have got less than a month to complete the task. The hajj flight will start operating from 5 June.

When asked, Abu Saleh Mustafa Kamal said they will not charter any aircraft this year because the numbers of pilgrims have decreased.

The MD, however, said there is no way to increase the airfare as the hajj package has already been announced.

