Hajj registration deadline extended till 22 May

Talking to Prothom Alo, Hajj agencies association of Bangladesh (HAAB) president M Shahadat Hossain said they got less time to complete the registration process this year.
The registration period normally lasts for over one and a half months. But this year the tenure minimised to less than two weeks, he added.
A total of 57,585 people from Bangladesh will perform hajj this year. The hajj may begin on 8 July.
However, the expenditure for performing hajj under the private management has been set at Tk 456,530, which was TK 358,000 in 2020.
The cost of performing hajj has increased by over Tk 100,000 this year as the minimum cost under the government management package-2 has been fixed at Tk 462,150.
Besides, pilgrims will have to spend Tk 527,340 under the government management package -1, which is higher by Tk 102,340 than 2020.