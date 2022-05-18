Bangladesh

Hajj registration deadline extended till 22 May

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The authorities have extended the registration deadline for hajj until 22 May while the banks will receive related fees until 21 May.

In the previous directive, the aspirant pilgrims were asked to complete the registration process between 16 May and 18 May.

The ministry of religious affairs has issued an emergency notice in this regard on Wednesday, saying that new deadline will be applicable for both government and private arrangements.

Talking to Prothom Alo, Hajj agencies association of Bangladesh (HAAB) president M Shahadat Hossain said they got less time to complete the registration process this year.

The registration period normally lasts for over one and a half months. But this year the tenure minimised to less than two weeks, he added.

A total of 57,585 people from Bangladesh will perform hajj this year. The hajj may begin on 8 July.

However, the expenditure for performing hajj under the private management has been set at Tk 456,530, which was TK 358,000 in 2020.

The cost of performing hajj has increased by over Tk 100,000 this year as the minimum cost under the government management package-2 has been fixed at Tk 462,150.

Besides, pilgrims will have to spend Tk 527,340 under the government management package -1, which is higher by Tk 102,340 than 2020.

