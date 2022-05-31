Hall seats for Chhatra League, no room for general students

Instead of authorities, the leaders of Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League, are distributing the seats among the students for the last five years at Chittagong University (CU).

And only those, who join Chhatra League after being enrolled in the university, get the chance to stay in the residential halls.

Not only that, at least nine leaders, including the president and secretary of CU unit Chhatra League, are occupying several rooms of the residential halls even after finishing their studies. And the students, who have not got any seat, are forced to stay in messes and cottages in the campus and Chattogram city at an inflated cost.

There are 14 residential halls in Chittagong University in total. However, no one has been allotted any seat so far in the three newly built halls, two for male students and one for female students. Of the remaining 11 halls, seven are for male students and four for female students. In all, there are 4,280 seats. There are 2,730 seats in the seven halls for male students. The last time seats were allotted for the student in accordance with the rule was in June, 2017. However, the university authorities still allocate seats for the female students.