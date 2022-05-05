Hasan terms RSF report malicious and objectionable

He said, in the legal notice, it was mentioned that RSF could not make such statements against any country or head of the government as per the law of France.

They did this by violating the law of France, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

So, the minister said, the report over Bangladesh's rank is not acceptable in anyhow and it is objectionable and malicious.

He said the RSF, also known as Reporters Without Borders, collected data and information from those persons who are spreading propaganda continuously against the country abroad. The report has no value and the organization is publishing reports against Bangladesh continuously with ill intention, he added.

He said the RSF has also talked about the Digital Security Act (DSA). There was no need of the act when the issue of digital systems did not exist, he said.

But, he said, presently the act is needed to ensure digital security of people to save them from harassment on digital platforms as anyone can take shelter of the act.

The minister said such act exists not only in Bangladesh, but also in many countries, including in neighbouring India and Pakistan, Singapore, Australia, the United States of America and many of the countries of European Union. The Digital Security Act is for ensuring security of the people of the country and the act is for all, including housewives, farmers, rickshaw pullers, officials and journalists, he added.

The minister said everyone should remain alert so that none can misuse the act.

He said the European Union has made a framework law under which steps would be taken in different countries. The same act is also in France, he added.