Shahriar bids farewell to Li Jiming

He also appreciated the Chinese government and the Chinese ambassador for their support in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh, the repatriation of Bangladeshi students from Wuhan and the return of Bangladeshi students to China to complete their higher studies.
Both sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including infrastructure development in Bangladesh, bilateral trade and investment facilitation with increased maritime and air connectivity, and industrial upgrading in Bangladesh, particularly in the jute-based industry.