388 Ansar men sent to jail for attacking students

A Dhaka court on Monday sent 388 Ansar members to jail in four cases lodged for laying siege to the secretariat, ransacking the secretariat and launching an attack on students.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md. Mosharraf Hossain passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to keep them behind bars till the end of the probe in the cases filed with the capital’s Ramna, Shahbagh, Paltan and Airport police stations.