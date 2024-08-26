388 Ansar men sent to jail for attacking students
A Dhaka court on Monday sent 388 Ansar members to jail in four cases lodged for laying siege to the secretariat, ransacking the secretariat and launching an attack on students.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md. Mosharraf Hossain passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to keep them behind bars till the end of the probe in the cases filed with the capital’s Ramna, Shahbagh, Paltan and Airport police stations.
Of the 388, some 189 were shown arrested with Shahbagh police station, 98 with Ramna police station, 95 with Paltan police station and six Ansar men were shown arrested with Airport police station.
A total of 426 were named in four cases filed with these police stations. Around 3,000 more unnamed Ansar members were also accused in these cases.
Earlier on 25 August, in spite of the government’s assurance in fulfilling their demands, Ansar members continued their demonstrations on the secretariat premises, blocking all the gates. They clashed with students and people around 9:00 pm, injuring 50 people.