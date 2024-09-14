Flawed Cyber Security Act requires repeal or reform

The existing CSA is overly broad and not in line with Bangladesh’s commitments under its constitution or its commitments under international law, and the use of this law against human rights defenders poses a great risk to the enjoyment of fundamental human rights in Bangladesh. Accordingly, the interim government which has indicated that it supports the protection of human rights and human right defenders can adopt several recommendations.

The interim government should consider repealing the CSA and starting with a new discussion on cyber laws that takes into account public stakeholders including the human rights community. In the alternative, the government should implement substantive amendments to the CSA particularly relating to relating Sections 21, 25, 28, 29, and 31.

The interim government should quash or dismiss the remaining cases against human rights defenders under the cybercrime laws including the ICT Act, DSA, and CSA. Additionally, until the government has resolved the issues with the cybercrime laws, it should consider suspending the initiation of new cases particularly against human rights defenders or political opponents.

Along with dismissing cases that are currently in the court dockets, the government should also consider compensating individuals who were illegitimately targeted with cyber laws prosecutions in the past.

The government should conduct a prompt and impartial investigation into the allegations of torture in line with Bangladesh’s commitments under the Convention Against Torture (CAT, the report concludes.