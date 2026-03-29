4 people from Sunamganj die in Mediterranean while travelling Greece
Four individuals from Dirai upazila in Sunamganj have reportedly died in the Mediterranean Sea while attempting to travel from Libya to Greece in a rubber boat.
Family members received the news on Saturday afternoon. Another person from the same upazila, who was on the boat, confirmed the matter to them.
The deceased have been identified as Md Nuruzzaman Sardar, also known as Moyna, 30, son of Abu Sardar of Tarapasha village under Kulanj Union; Sajidur Rahman, 28, son of Abdul Gani; Sahan Ehya, 25, son of Islam Uddin; and Mujibur Rahman, 38, son of Abdul Malek from Rajanagar Union in the same upazila.
A former Union Parishad member from Tarapasha village, Eyor Mia, told Prothom Alo over the phone, “All four deceased are my relatives.”
Rohan Ahmed, 25, son of Abdul Kahar from the same village, confirmed the matter over the phone this Saturday afternoon.
Rohan reportedly said that many passengers on the boat fell ill due to shortages of food and water, and at one point several people died, including the four from Dirai. He added that their bodies were later thrown into the sea.
Current Union Parishad member Shahnoor Mia, also from the same village, told Prothom Alo, “Rohan informed the village about the deaths over the phone. They were being taken from Libya to Greece by sea in a rubber boat. Locally, such boats are referred to as ‘game’. They died during that journey.”
Mohammad Zakaria, the elder brother of Sahan Ehya, said that each of them had made an agreement with brokers to travel to Greece for Tk 1.2 million (12 lakh).
They left home last month, and half of the payment was made after reaching Libya.
“We had not been able to contact them for several days. This afternoon, our cousin Rohan informed us over the phone about the deaths of the four,” he said.
Regarding the matter, Sujan Sarker, additional superintendent of police in Sunamganj, stated that they have also learned through various sources that four individuals from Dirai upazila are among those who died in the Mediterranean. However, he added that the information has not yet been officially confirmed.
Meanwhile, news agency AFP reported that at least 22 migrants died near the Greek coast after drifting at sea for six days. Survivors of the journey informed the Greek Coast Guard of the incident on Saturday.
From the vessel, 21 Bangladeshis, four South Sudanese nationals, and one Chadian citizen were rescued alive.