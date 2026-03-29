4 people from Sunamganj die in Mediterranean while travelling Greece

The deceased have been identified as Md Nuruzzaman Sardar, also known as Moyna, 30, son of Abu Sardar of Tarapasha village under Kulanj Union; Sajidur Rahman, 28, son of Abdul Gani; Sahan Ehya, 25, son of Islam Uddin; and Mujibur Rahman, 38, son of Abdul Malek from Rajanagar Union in the same upazila.

A former Union Parishad member from Tarapasha village, Eyor Mia, told Prothom Alo over the phone, “All four deceased are my relatives.”

Rohan Ahmed, 25, son of Abdul Kahar from the same village, confirmed the matter over the phone this Saturday afternoon.

Rohan reportedly said that many passengers on the boat fell ill due to shortages of food and water, and at one point several people died, including the four from Dirai. He added that their bodies were later thrown into the sea.