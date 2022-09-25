River reclamation: Big talk, little success

There has been a lot of discussions in the last few years about the illegal encroachment of rivers in the country. The National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) has prepared a list of illegal occupiers and made it public in all districts. Many drives have been conducted to evict the river grabbers.

But the success rate is relatively low despite different sorts of efforts as the authorities could not evict 68 per cent of illegal encroachers. In many cases, the rivers have been taken over again by the influential quarters soon after the authorities evicted them.

The NRCC prepared a list of 57,390 illegal occupiers in all 64 districts in 2018 and 2019. The list includes influential personalities, businessmen, politicians, and government agencies. Some 18,579 or 32 per cent of river grabbers have been evicted by 2019, but the eviction drive halted following the outbreak of coronavirus.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the work of clearing the rivers is a continuous process. Various initiatives have been taken to ensure that the reclaimed areas are not occupied again.