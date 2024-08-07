Armed forces would extend all cooperation to Dr Yunus

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday said that the armed forces will extend all cooperation to the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus.

During a press conference at the army headquarters at 5:45pm, General Waker said the interim government is likely to be sworn in at 8:00pm tomorrow, Thursday.

He also said the advisory council may consist of 15 members.

‘I’ve spoken with Dr Yunus a while ago. It seems to me that he is very much interested in doing this work,’ said the army chief.