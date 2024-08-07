Armed forces would extend all cooperation to Dr Yunus
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday said that the armed forces will extend all cooperation to the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus.
During a press conference at the army headquarters at 5:45pm, General Waker said the interim government is likely to be sworn in at 8:00pm tomorrow, Thursday.
He also said the advisory council may consist of 15 members.
‘I’ve spoken with Dr Yunus a while ago. It seems to me that he is very much interested in doing this work,’ said the army chief.
General Waker said Dr Yunus would reach the country around 2:00pm Thursday and the army chief would go to receive him.
‘We would extend all out cooperation for him. He will get assistance from Army chief, Navy chief, Air Force chief, all political parties and students. I’m sure that he will be able to discharge that duty successfully.’
The army chief insisted that a void has been created due to absence of police from the ground but efforts to reform the police is underway.
‘A new face has been appointed as police chief. I’m sure that the morale of police would be restored and the force will be able to do their duties with professionalism, he added.
He also said that many rumors are being spread about an army coup and urged people not to spread such rumors without being sure.