HC adjourns hearing on Suhrawardy Udyan tree cutting for four weeks

A High Court bench on Thursday adjourned for four weeks the writ hearing on tree cutting at historical Suhrawardy Udyan, hoping that the matter will be resolved through discussions between the government and the environmentalists, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice SM Maniruzaaman came up with this decision while hearing a writ petition over the matter.

“We will not interfere with this matter at the moment as we hope the issue will be settled in a balanced and beautiful way after discussions between the government and the environmentalists including the writ petitioners," the HC judges said.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin told the court that the liberation war affairs minister assured him that he will talk to environmentalists before the government decides on this issue.