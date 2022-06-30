HC issues rule regarding birth registration certificates for street children

Earlier on 12 June, the petition was filed for an organisation named 'Sports for Hope and Independence', making Women and Children Affairs Secretary and Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration authorities respondents in the writ.

"According to the newspaper reports, more than two lakh street children in the country have no birth registration certificates. They cannot get enrolled into any school for this certificate. So we filed the writ for providing them the birth registration certificate," Barrister Baul said.