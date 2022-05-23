HC orders disposal of ex-MP Badi’s graft case within a year

On 18 January, HC rejected an appeal of Abdur Rahman Badi seeking the cancellation of indictment order in this case. Later, he sought stay of the trial, said advocate Khurshid Alam Khan.
On 17 December in 2007, ACC Chattogram region deputy director Abul Kalam Azad filed the case against Badi on charges of concealing information of assets worth Tk 5,711,500 and acquiring wealth illegally worth Tk 7,937,797.
In 2017, the proceedings of the case started after a long delay.
On 13 September, 2020, a Chattogram court ordered charge framing against him in the case rejecting his plea for exemption.