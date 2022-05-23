HC orders disposal of ex-MP Badi’s graft case within a year

The High Court on Sunday ordered the lower court concerned to dispose of a graft case against former Cox’s Bazar MP Abdur Rahman Badi in a year, UNB reports.

The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and judge Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order rejecting Bodi’s plea to stay the trial of the case.

Advocate Rafikul Islam Sohel appeared for the writ petition in the court, while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Besides, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik and assistant attorney general Anna Khanam Kali represented the state.