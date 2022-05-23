Bangladesh

HC orders disposal of ex-MP Badi’s graft case within a year

Prothom Alo English Desk
High Court
High CourtFile photo

The High Court on Sunday ordered the lower court concerned to dispose of a graft case against former Cox’s Bazar MP Abdur Rahman Badi in a year, UNB reports.

The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and judge Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order rejecting Bodi’s plea to stay the trial of the case.

Advocate Rafikul Islam Sohel appeared for the writ petition in the court, while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Besides, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik and assistant attorney general Anna Khanam Kali represented the state.

On 18 January, HC rejected an appeal of Abdur Rahman Badi seeking the cancellation of indictment order in this case. Later, he sought stay of the trial, said advocate Khurshid Alam Khan.

On 17 December in 2007, ACC Chattogram region deputy director Abul Kalam Azad filed the case against Badi on charges of concealing information of assets worth Tk 5,711,500 and acquiring wealth illegally worth Tk 7,937,797.

In 2017, the proceedings of the case started after a long delay.

On 13 September, 2020, a Chattogram court ordered charge framing against him in the case rejecting his plea for exemption.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment