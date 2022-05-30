HC orders probe on ‘disappearance’ of birth and death registration info

The High Court has directed the government to investigate the disappearance of a large amount of birth and death registration information from the database stored on the server.

A HC bench of Justice Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing of a writ petition filed in the public interest on Sunday.

The HC also issued a rule questioning why the government’s inaction to prevent the difficulties faced by the people in obtaining birth and death certificates and non-investigation of the disappearance of a large number of information from the relevant servers should not be declared illegal.