HC orders Tk 5 lakh compensation for Ramgati student Tamim’s treatment

The High court on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to pay Tk 5 lakh for the treatment of fifth grader Tamim Iqbal who lost his limbs from electrocution due to negligence of Palli Bidyut Samity, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also ruled that why payment of Tk 100 million should not be ordered to be paid in compensation to the family of 12-year-old Tamim from Ramgati in Laxmipur.