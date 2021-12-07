HC orders Tk 5 lakh compensation for Ramgati student Tamim’s treatment

The HC order came after hearing a petition filed by the schoolboy’s father Shahadat Hossain.
Secretary to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, chairman of Polli Bidyut Board, manager of Laxmipur Polli Bidyut Samity and two others were made respondents to the rule.
Earlier on 25 September, Tamim from Katabania Government Primary School of Ramgati upazila in Laxmipur district got electrocuted after he came in contact with a snapped electric wire installed by Palli Bidyut Samity.
He has been undergoing treatment at the pediatric surgery department of Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka for the last two months.
According to the physicians, Tamim’s condition is critical as his left hand has been amputated, while the two fingers of his right leg would be severed through an operation. Besides, he has a serious injury to his head.
On 26 November, Amena Begum, mother of Tamim brought an allegation of negligence of Polly Bidyut Samity and demanded justice. Tamim’s father is a day labour.