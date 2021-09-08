HC orders to include Bangabandhu's 7 March speech in textbooks

"An expert committee will do the job of including the speech in textbooks," petitioner lawyer Bashir Ahmed told newsmen.

The court also asked authorities concerned to expedite the work of building sculpture of the Father of the Nation at Suhrawardy Udyan and implement the earlier order of setting up Bangabandhu's murals in all the districts.

The HC on 25 February 2020 had ordered authorities concerned to declare 7 March as 'Historic National Day' and issue a gazette notification within next one month in this regard.