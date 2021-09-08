HC orders to include Bangabandhu's 7 March speech in textbooks

"An expert committee will do the job of including the speech in textbooks," petitioner lawyer Bashir Ahmed told newsmen.
The court also asked authorities concerned to expedite the work of building sculpture of the Father of the Nation at Suhrawardy Udyan and implement the earlier order of setting up Bangabandhu's murals in all the districts.
The HC on 25 February 2020 had ordered authorities concerned to declare 7 March as 'Historic National Day' and issue a gazette notification within next one month in this regard.
The court on that day had issued the rule asking as to why it shall not pass order to include glorious history of 7 March in primary, secondary, intermediate and varsity curriculum.
The HC on 20 November 2017 had issued another rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in three weeks as to why 7 March shall not be declared as Historic National Day.
The court in its rule also had asked why a stage will not be recreated at the place in Suhrawardy Udyan, where Bangabandhu stood and delivered his historic speech on 7 March 1971, accorded reception to former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi and where Pakistani occupation army surrendered to the allied force on 16 December 1971.