HC to hear opinion of amici curiae on Hindu inheritance law

The High Court on Sunday sought to hear opinions of amici curiae (friends of the court) on the provision of a law barring Hindu women from inheriting paternal property, reports UNB.

The bench of justice Mamnoon Rahman and Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order during a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

The amici curiae of the court are attorney general AM Amin Uddin, senior advocate Prabir Niyogi, senior advocate Subrata Chowdhury and senior advocate Md Kamrul Haque Siddiqui.