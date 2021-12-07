HC wants to know of steps against Panama and Paradise Papers money launderers

The HC also asked the CID and BFIU to explain in their reports what action they have taken to prevent money laundering and why they failed to provide information about money launderers to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the orders on Monday.
Following a writ petition filed by advocate Abdul Qaium Khan and advocate Subir Nandi Das on 1 February, a rule was issued on 27 February asking why the money laundered abroad by individuals and organizations should not be ordered to be recovered and why the failure and inaction of the respondents in bringing back the laundered money would not be deemed illegal.