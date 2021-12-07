Bangladesh

HC wants to know of steps against Panama and Paradise Papers money launderers

Prothom Alo English Desk
High Court
The High Court has sought to know of the steps taken against the people and institutions whose names came up as money launderers in the Panama and Paradise Papers, reports UNB.

HC ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to submit separate reports by 9 January to the court.

The HC also asked the CID and BFIU to explain in their reports what action they have taken to prevent money laundering and why they failed to provide information about money launderers to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the orders on Monday.

Following a writ petition filed by advocate Abdul Qaium Khan and advocate Subir Nandi Das on 1 February, a rule was issued on 27 February asking why the money laundered abroad by individuals and organizations should not be ordered to be recovered and why the failure and inaction of the respondents in bringing back the laundered money would not be deemed illegal.

