Issues likely to be discussed during CA’s meeting with Qatar Amir

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka told this correspondent that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani may meet Professor Muhammad Yunus in Doha on 23 or 24 April. The meeting will review the decisions taken during the Qatar Amir's visit to Dhaka in April last year. In addition, issues such as trade, investment, energy, especially LNG exports, the introduction of visas for Bangladeshi citizens and assistance in the defense sector may come up for discussion.

The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on 23 April, 2024. After discussions with the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the two countries signed five agreements and five memorandums of understanding in various fields including trade, commerce, and cooperation. At that time, when Bangladesh proposed investment, the Amir of Qatar expressed interest in exploring investment and business opportunities in various sectors including tourism.

Qatar is one of the major sources of LNG supply to Bangladesh. The LNG that Qatar currently sells to Bangladesh is delivered to the outer anchorage by ship. In this regard, a proposal has been made to build a terminal for LNG supply in Bangladesh. Qatar has shown interest in joining the LNG supply system by utilising the seaport infrastructure in Bangladesh. An agreement was signed between Petrobangla and Qatar Gas in January 2024 to import 1.5 million metric tonness of LNG from Qatar every year. The new agreement will be effective from 2026.

Asked, Bangladesh envoy to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo that preparations are being made to hold a bilateral meeting. The decisions taken during Qatar Amir’s visit to Bangladesh last year will be reviewed in the meeting. Moreover, Bangladesh might request Qatar to advance the LNG supply deadline from January next year. Other issues such as opening of tourist visas for Bangladeshis, and cooperation in trade, investment and defense sectors might be discussed in the meeting.