‘Communal forces becoming stronger, united efforts needed to thwart’

Communal forces are gathering their strength in different ways while the cultural activists are failing to evoke emotional appeal to the people like they did in the past.

The communal forces are being given political patronization in the garb of democracy. All pro-liberation forces must be united to thwart the communal forces.

Speakers at the eighth council of Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee made these remarks today, Saturday. The council was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

Speaking at the event as chief guest, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque said cultural activists would evoke anti-communal spirit during the liberation war and even 40 years ago but such activities have become rare.

Meanwhile, the communal forces are gathering strength in various ways. Especially on social media, there is a lack of initiative from the pro-liberation people in debunking the propaganda of communal forces.