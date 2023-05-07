Lack of trust in Myanmar obstructs Rohingya repatriation

A Rohingya delegation from Cox's Bazar on Friday visited Rakhine, the Myanmar state along Bangladesh's border, as part of the initiative to repatriate Rohingyas currently staying in Bangladesh. But visiting their home after six years, the delegation said that they are not very enthusiastic about returning to Myanmar.
They said, the environment there is not favourable for repatriation. Their homes had been razed and army and police barracks, outposts and checkposts have been set up there. The government has built a 'model village' to accommodate them instead of their original homes in Maungdaw. They could not gain confidence in Myanmar regarding their return due to these reasons.
In such circumstances, it remains to be seen whether China's effort to persuade Bangladesh and Myanmar to come to an agreement to repatriate Rohingyas can be successful. Despite two attempts in 2018 and 2019, repatriation could not be executed due to Myanmar's lack of sincerity and Rohingya people's objections to the environment in Rakhine.
China's ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, however, said at a discussion in the capital on Saturday that China is relentlessly working with Bangladesh and Myanmar to start Rohingya repatriation. He expressed hope that the two countries will be able to reach an agreement to resolve this issue.
Bangladesh is also optimistic about the repatriation of Rohingyas. There have been speculations that the repatriation may kickstart this time even though no date has been finalised yet.
A large number of Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh following the military aggression in Augusts, 2017. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) data, more than 960,000 Rohingyas are currently registered in Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh has extended shelter to the Rohingyas on humanitarian ground, they have now become a major socio-economic burden. Apart from this, international support for them is also declining.
Reluctance to return
After two failed attempts, 1,176 Rohingya are scheduled to be sent to Rakhine under a pilot project. According to diplomatic sources, 15 villages are supposed to receive Rohingyas in Maungdaw. But so far houses have been built for Rohingyas in only two villages. These houses are built with the funds from China, Japan and India. Altogether 3,500 Rohingyas will be accommodated in 15 villages.
On Friday, the Rohingya delegation returned to Cox's Bazar from Rakhine and told reporters that houses were not ready in all villages in Maungdaw. The environment is not favourable for repartition.
Diplomatic sources said that during the visit to Rakhine, the Rohingyas were briefed about the facilities they will get upon returning. These facilities include providing each Rohingya with a house as well as three acres of arable land, seeds and agricultural tools. Besides, the Rohingya children will get education facilities. Those who want will be enrolled in the university. However, the Rohingyas are not interested in moving to those model villages instead of their original homes.
Efforts to involve UNHCR
According to the repatriation agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar, UNHCR will carry out the repatriation of Rohingya in Rakhine. According to diplomatic sources, Bangladesh continues its effort to involve UNHCR in the process of repatriation under this pilot project. But relations between Western donors and Myanmar's military government are not good.
In this situation, UNHCR's Myanmar office is not allowing its officials to go to Rakhine from Nay Pyi Taw. So the question of UNHCR's engagement when repatriation begins remains. As a result, the involvement of the United Nations is important in solving the lack of confidence of the Rohingyas about repatriation to Rakhine.
Incidentally, diplomats from eight countries including Bangladesh visited Rakhine in March. A Myanmar delegation came to Cox's Bazar to verify the identity of the Rohingyas at the time. UNHCR provided speedboats to transport the Myanmar delegation team them. Western donors expressed their discontent with this.
At that time, UNHCR said in a statement from Bangkok that the situation in Rakhine state is not favourable for the sustainable repatriation of Rohingya refugees. Besides, they are not involved in the discussions between Bangladesh and Myanmar regarding the possible Rohingya repatriation.
China's special envoy Deng Xijun visited Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar in December last year regarding Rohingya repatriation. He discussed the matter with the military ruler of Myanmar. China's special envoy Deng Xijun came to Dhaka last April. He had a meeting with the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and state minister for relief and disaster management Md Enamur Rahman. Following China’s talks with Dhaka and Nay Pyi Taw, a tripartite meeting between Bangladesh and Myanmar mediated by China was held in Kunming on 18 April. A Rohingya delegation went to Rakhine on Friday as part of the meeting to begin repatriation in the middle of this month.
State minister Enamur Rahman told Prothom Alo yesterday, "There was a discussion between Bangladesh and Myanmar recently in Kunming about Rohingya repatriation. Following this, Rohingya representatives visited Rakhine for the first time on Friday. A Myanmar delegation will also come to Bangladesh. All in all, I hope that Rohingya repatriation will begin. However, I am not aware of the exact date.”
Myanmar, China become active suddenly
According to diplomatic sources, Bangladesh has been trying to grasp as to why Myanmar influenced by China suddenly wants to start repatriation in the middle of this month. Especially, this sudden initiative may have a link with filing counter-memorial by Myanmar in the Rohingya genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 24 may.
In addition to this, the diplomatic community also considers it important to understand whether China has any special interests, including reducing international pressure on Myanmar. Last week, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang met Myanmar foreign minister Than Swe before his visit to India. The issue of Rohingya repatriation came up in their discussion.
Former ambassador and president of research institution Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) M Humayun Kabir told Prothom Alo on Saturday that Myanmar must create a favourable environment to take back the Rohingyas who came to Bangladesh in the face of terrible atrocities in Rakhine. It must be ensured that the return becomes sustainable.
United Nations, ASEAN can also be involved if needed to restore trust among Rohingyas. It must be remembered that the repatriation should not be hasty as repatriation under the pilot project is not enough to resolve the matter. It is essential to ensure that this repatriation will be uninterrupted and sustainable.
