Lack of trust in Myanmar obstructs Rohingya repatriation

A Rohingya delegation from Cox's Bazar on Friday visited Rakhine, the Myanmar state along Bangladesh's border, as part of the initiative to repatriate Rohingyas currently staying in Bangladesh. But visiting their home after six years, the delegation said that they are not very enthusiastic about returning to Myanmar.

They said, the environment there is not favourable for repatriation. Their homes had been razed and army and police barracks, outposts and checkposts have been set up there. The government has built a 'model village' to accommodate them instead of their original homes in Maungdaw. They could not gain confidence in Myanmar regarding their return due to these reasons.

In such circumstances, it remains to be seen whether China's effort to persuade Bangladesh and Myanmar to come to an agreement to repatriate Rohingyas can be successful. Despite two attempts in 2018 and 2019, repatriation could not be executed due to Myanmar's lack of sincerity and Rohingya people's objections to the environment in Rakhine.

China's ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, however, said at a discussion in the capital on Saturday that China is relentlessly working with Bangladesh and Myanmar to start Rohingya repatriation. He expressed hope that the two countries will be able to reach an agreement to resolve this issue.

Bangladesh is also optimistic about the repatriation of Rohingyas. There have been speculations that the repatriation may kickstart this time even though no date has been finalised yet.

A large number of Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh following the military aggression in Augusts, 2017. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) data, more than 960,000 Rohingyas are currently registered in Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh has extended shelter to the Rohingyas on humanitarian ground, they have now become a major socio-economic burden. Apart from this, international support for them is also declining.