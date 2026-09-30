Meter number entered as demand charge, Tk 5.06b bill issued for 235 units

Magura Palli Bidyut Samity issued a bill of Tk 5.068 billion to a residential customer for using just 235 units of electricity.

The unusually high bill was generated because the meter seal number was mistakenly entered in the demand charge field. The bill was corrected after the error came to light.

The bill was issued this month by the Arpara regional office of Magura Palli Bidyut Samity in the name of Mosa. Aleya Khatun, a resident of Kechuadubi village in Maghi Union of Sadar upazila. Aleya Khatun is the wife of Shahidul Islam, a retired teacher from the village.

After the bill was corrected, she paid Tk 1,963 for using 235 units of electricity between 8 August and 8 September.