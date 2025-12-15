Journalist Anis Alamgir arrested

Journalist Anis Alamgir has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He was arrested in the case filed at Uttara West Police Station in the capital.

Md Shafiqul Islam, head of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed to Prothom Alo at 3:40 PM on Monday that Anis Alamgir has been arrested in this case.

Shafiqul Islam stated that there are five accused in the case, including Anis Alamgir, and that Anis Alamgir has been taken into custody.