The Anti-Terrorism Act
Journalist Anis Alamgir arrested
Journalist Anis Alamgir has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
He was arrested in the case filed at Uttara West Police Station in the capital.
Md Shafiqul Islam, head of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed to Prothom Alo at 3:40 PM on Monday that Anis Alamgir has been arrested in this case.
Shafiqul Islam stated that there are five accused in the case, including Anis Alamgir, and that Anis Alamgir has been taken into custody.
Anis Alamgir was brought to the Detective Branch (DB) office of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for questioning on Sunday night. Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 8:30pm that night via mobile phone, Anis Alamgir said that he was at the DB office. He had been taken from a gym in the Dhanmondi area at around 7:30pm and reached the DB office by 8pm. He was told that the DB chief would speak with him.
On Monday morning, at around 9:15am, a senior officer of the DMP’s DB told Prothom Alo that Anis Alamgir was at the office and that a decision regarding him would be made.
On the night of Sunday, a complaint was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Uttara West Police Station in the capital against journalist Anis Alamgir, actress Meher Afroz Shaon, and two others. The complaint was filed by Arian Ahmed, a central organiser of the July Revolutionary Alliance. The other two named in the complaint are model Maria Kishpatt and Imtu Ratish Imtiaz.
As of Monday morning, the complaint had not yet been formally registered as a case at the police station. On the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara West Police Station, Kazi Mohammad Rafiqul Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that further action would be taken after consultation with senior officials.
The DMP’s DB has now confirmed that journalist Anis Alamgir has been arrested in connection with a case filed at Uttara West Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act .
Senior journalist Anis Alamgir has worked with Daily Ajker Kagoj and various other media outlets. Recently, he has been in the spotlight for his remarks on television talk shows.