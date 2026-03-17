Student enrolment declining at primary and secondary levels

Student enrolment at both primary and secondary levels is declining in Bangladesh. Compared with 2024, enrolment at the primary level fell by seven per cent in 2025. Meanwhile, between 2019 and 2022, enrolment in secondary schools dropped by 21.5 per cent compared with the number of students completing primary education.

These findings have emerged from a new study conducted by the research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). The results of the study titled 'The Education Sector in the Coming Days in Light of the Election Manifesto: New Thinking, New Structure and New Steps'. were presented Monday morning, at a dialogue held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The research paper was presented by Towfiqul Islam Khan, additional research director at CPD. Presenting the findings, he said that the dropout rate among boys is higher due to a rise in child labour in the country caused by financial pressures. The dropout rate due to child labour has risen to 9.2 per cent. The study also found that child marriage is increasing the dropout rate among girls. Currently, the dropout rate linked to child marriage stands at 38.9 per cent.