Myanmar's conflict and implications for Bangladesh and the region

The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) hosted the Policy Circle discussion, 'Is Myanmar Unraveling? Implications for Bangladesh and the Region' at The Westin Dhaka on 22 February. This event brought together experts to discuss the complex socio-political fabric of Myanmar and assess the potential repercussions across South Asia, said a press release.

In his opening remarks, Shafqat Munir, BIPSS Senior Research Fellow, highlighted the urgency of understanding the dynamics in Myanmar beyond the pressing Rohingya crisis. Moderator of the event, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), President, BIPSS, provided an introduction contextualising Myanmar's pivotal role within the region and its ongoing internal strife marked by the emergence of the Brotherhood Alliance last October.

"We need to understand the overall developing situation or conflict situation in Myanmar with particular focus on Rakhine and Chin," said Major General ANM Muniruzzaman. Rakhine is not only important for Bangladesh, but it is also important for China, India and other major powers of the world. The reason it is important to China is because they have a deep sea port in Kyaukphyu which is vitally important for China for its energy security. For India, it has got the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project for which the bordering state of Chin and Rakhine is vitally important. Bangladesh needs to understand the dynamics of the ongoing conflict within Chin and Rakhine state.