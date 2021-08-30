Health dept puzzled over alarming Covid cases in Munshiganj

Public health experts said the situation in Munshiganj cannot be ignored and emergency measures can be taken to lock down the entire district as was done in the case of Chapainawabganj.

Or steps can be taken as were in Tollarbagh and East Rajarbagh of the capital city at the outset of the pandemic.

It should be determined if there are clusters where many Covid patients are concentrated in certain areas. Speedy action must be taken to tackle these clusters.

Adviser of the government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Mushtuq Husain told Prothom Alo that there probably were clusters in Munshiganj and this had to be brought under control.

After identifying the clusters, IEDCR, the civil surgeon's office and the local administration could have to work together, he said adding there perhaps would be no need for any restrictions.

Mushtuq said the Covid patients would have to be kept in isolation and members of their family would have to be quarantined.