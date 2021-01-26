Health insurance for RMG workers: Spending 1 taka will return 18 times

Joint contribution one taka per day from garment worker and owner per day on health insurance will return as Tk 18. This was stated at the SNV-Prothom Alo virtual media cafe, emphasising the necessity of initiating health insurance for the physical and mental well-being of low-income garment workers.

Discussants urged for combined and systematic action by government, employers and workers in paying insurance premiums. They also said that reproductive health of female workers under insurance scheme needs to be prioritised. Episode three of this discussion took place on 11 November 2020.

With the funding support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Working with Women project-II of SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in Bangladesh and Prothom Alo has organised a 6-episode media café series. Earlier, the second episode was held on 21 October and the first episode on 8 October.

Director-General of the Ministry of Labour and Employment (Central Fund), Amir Hossain, said 3,600 out of more than 4,000 registered garment factories are active and exporting at the moment. Eighty per cent of the 4.5 to 5 million workers in this sector are female, thus their health and wellbeing are of top concern. He shared current information on different packages for workers from the central fund, i.e. – 200,000 BDT of financial support in case of workers disability or death, financial motivation for good academic result etc. According to a 2016 baseline survey of USAID on garment factory workers - most workers were unaware of their health and reproductive health care. Presently, more than half of them are much more aware. In this situation, it is necessary to conduct a new survey on them. If the owner and the worker pay one taka per day, it is possible to get insurance for the worker in 365 days.