Health ministry officials to attend WHO meeting in Geneva

Prothom Alo English Desk
State minister for health and family welfare ministry Zahid Malek at the Prothom Alo roundtable on Tuesday.
Health minister Zahid Maleque will attend a World Health Organization (WHO) bureau meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, reports UNB.

He will leave Dhaka in the early hours of Tuesday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on an Emirates flight.

Additional secretary of the Health Services Department Kazi Jebunnesa Begum, private secretary to the Minister of Health Kamrul Hasan, deputy secretary Md Sadequl Islam and Health and Family Planning officer of Tejgaon Health Complex in Dhaka Md Mofizul Islam Bulbul will accompany the minister.

After the WHO bureau meeting, the Minister will hold separate meetings with WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Seth Berkley, CEO of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and member of the Global Fund Management Team and Coordinator of Scaling up Nutrition (SUN) Gerda Verburg on issues related to coronavirus treatment, medicines, population and nutrition.

