Hefazat demands dismissal of Kushtia SP

He said that those who raise questions about Bangabandhu and the constitution of Bangladesh have three options to choose. He said, “Number one, If you try anything, I'll break your arm and send you to jail. Second option, remain absolutely silent and you can’t raise any question about the country’s independence and Bangabandhu. Thirdly, if you don’t like Bangladesh, you are welcome to go to your beloved country Pakistan.”

A local unit leader of the youth wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League and two others have been arrested for their alleged involvement with the vandalising of the sculpture of Jatindranath Mukherjee, popularly known as Bagha Jatin, a freedom fighter of undivided India.

Earlier, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was vandalised in Kushtia town on the night of 4 December.

Following the incident, police arrested two students and two teachers of a madrasah and sent them to jail.