Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque arrested

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur, Dhaka on Sunday.

Mamunul was arrested from the madrasa around 12:30 pm, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Shafiqul Islam.

He was arrested by a team led by DMP’s Tejgaon Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Harun Ar Rashid and kept in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Tejgaon.

The DMP commissioner said there was an arrest warrant in a 2013 case against Mamunul Haque.